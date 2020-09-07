First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,956,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,894,453. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.78. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

