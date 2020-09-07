First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,888,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,988,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984,471 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,622,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,816,000 after buying an additional 9,660,989 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,448,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,533,000 after buying an additional 234,035 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,307,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,759,000 after buying an additional 601,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,851,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,043,000 after buying an additional 1,948,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $59.95. The company had a trading volume of 16,405,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,576,419. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average is $59.48. The company has a market cap of $135.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -599.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

