First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $696,000 Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,886 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Medtronic by 11.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 301,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,641,000 after buying an additional 29,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 222,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,431,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $105.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,813,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,537. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.93.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

