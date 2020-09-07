First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Invests $500,000 in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 853.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $53,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.13. 653,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.90. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.81.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

