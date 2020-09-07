First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Invests $695,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.5% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.96. The company had a trading volume of 980,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,761. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.12. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.