First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,631,000 after acquiring an additional 165,173 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,334,614,000 after purchasing an additional 138,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

GOOGL stock traded down $48.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,581.21. 2,792,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,544.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1,391.18. The company has a market cap of $1,075.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.