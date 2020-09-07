First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Purchases 1,947 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in CSX were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in CSX by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,681,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,477,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,502 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,891,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,057,000 after buying an additional 4,400,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,483,000 after buying an additional 1,208,281 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CSX by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,252,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,580,000 after buying an additional 885,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in CSX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,814,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,488,000 after acquiring an additional 73,345 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.51. 4,178,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $80.62. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.02.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.78.

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.