First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Purchases 521 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,032 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 0.6% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Target were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Target by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,795 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 95,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Target by 130.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,733 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 56.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $114,159,000 after acquiring an additional 443,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Target by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 722,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $67,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,487 shares of company stock worth $17,714,694 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.23. 4,742,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,182,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $156.10. The company has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

