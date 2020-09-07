First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Purchases 550 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 113,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after buying an additional 20,245 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $148.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,200,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,900. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $391.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.22.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

