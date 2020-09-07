First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 114.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,558,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,930 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $105,415,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.93. 10,516,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,907,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $125.27. The company has a market cap of $152.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58, a PEG ratio of 167.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.