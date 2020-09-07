First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 1,161 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $110,936,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,702,000 after buying an additional 2,714,243 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $364,197,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,462,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,266,000 after buying an additional 1,405,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,433,000.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,567,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,758,881. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.59.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

