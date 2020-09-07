First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $176.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) to report sales of $176.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $174.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $179.01 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $193.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year sales of $716.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $710.50 million to $722.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $723.33 million, with estimates ranging from $720.80 million to $725.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.67. 904,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,180. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 313.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

