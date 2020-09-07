First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James cut shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $36.00.

FMBH opened at $26.38 on Thursday. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.81.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 44.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after acquiring an additional 27,959 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

