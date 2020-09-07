FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $74.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $86.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FCFS. Barclays upgraded FirstCash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered shares of FirstCash from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FirstCash from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $61.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.47. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $55.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $412.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,072,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $435,653,000 after acquiring an additional 347,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

