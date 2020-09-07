FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.00.

FE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a f rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.59.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $29.40 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 164.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in FirstEnergy by 108.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 343.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 65.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

