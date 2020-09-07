Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIVE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $125.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Five Below has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $137.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.96.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 16,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $1,844,741.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,964,382.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,697.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,712 shares of company stock worth $26,677,806 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Five Below by 85.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 23.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter valued at $59,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

