Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FIVE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $93.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.60.

FIVE stock opened at $125.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.96. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $137.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total value of $10,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,148,604.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 11,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $1,298,190.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Five Below by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Five Below by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

