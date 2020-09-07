Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FIVE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.60.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $125.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Five Below has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $137.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.96.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 11,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $1,298,190.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $11,019,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 524,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,830,797.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.