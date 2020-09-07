Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Five Below from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $93.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.60.

Five Below stock opened at $125.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Five Below has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $137.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $1,041,207.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,574,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $11,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 524,828 shares in the company, valued at $57,830,797.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,712 shares of company stock worth $26,677,806 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,126,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,138 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after buying an additional 797,658 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $31,882,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 25.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,672,000 after buying an additional 448,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at $40,020,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

