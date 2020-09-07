Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $135.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.60.

Shares of FIVE opened at $125.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Five Below has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $137.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.96.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.19 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. Five Below’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $1,041,207.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $11,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 524,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,830,797.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

