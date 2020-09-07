Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 26,182 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 145.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,182 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,893,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538,555 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 170,216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,360,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,372 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,541,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,309,000.

IEF traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,512,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,176. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.97 and a twelve month high of $123.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.80.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

