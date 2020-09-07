Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $9.43 Million in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 93,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,430,000. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up about 0.7% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after buying an additional 69,537 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,402,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,920,000 after buying an additional 21,604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,979,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,205,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,520,000 after buying an additional 259,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,162,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,853,000 after buying an additional 449,413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,690. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $100.12 and a one year high of $100.98.

