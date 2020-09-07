Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 175,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,460,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV remained flat at $$110.70 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,155. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.12 and a 12-month high of $112.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.78.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

