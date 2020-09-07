Fortuna Price Up 18.5% Over Last Week (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 27.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Fortuna token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, FCoin, IDEX and IDAX. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $440,849.38 and approximately $24,059.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fortuna has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00119958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00044530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00213547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.96 or 0.01656491 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000312 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00173765 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna’s genesis date was January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, FCoin, IDAX, IDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

