Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s (FMS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.10.

FMS stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7073 per share. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s previous annual dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

