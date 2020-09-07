Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRE. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €51.33 ($60.38).

FRE stock opened at €38.13 ($44.86) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.85.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

