Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.45.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FRPT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $2,115,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,815,746.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $553,584.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,973 shares in the company, valued at $10,142,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,738 shares of company stock worth $5,162,710 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 59.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,636,000 after buying an additional 778,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 36.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,719,000 after acquiring an additional 775,811 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 45.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,984,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,734,000 after acquiring an additional 618,828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 45.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after acquiring an additional 616,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5,030.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after acquiring an additional 546,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRPT traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.02. 399,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,080.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average of $80.17. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $116.60.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

