Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Frontdoor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.43.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $42.29 on Thursday. Frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 89.59% and a net margin of 10.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

