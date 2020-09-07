FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 25% against the US dollar. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $11,321.16 and $8,324.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008919 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00070728 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00318899 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001465 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045214 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000440 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008500 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

