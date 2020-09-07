Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.0% of Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.96. 7,437,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,031,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $2,184,303.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,263.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

