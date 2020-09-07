Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Receives $127.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.33.

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of IT stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.18. 429,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,150. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $107,728.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $1,304,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,506 shares in the company, valued at $103,627,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,130 shares of company stock worth $4,365,732 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 25.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,755 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Gartner by 85.0% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,110,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,523,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Gartner by 23.0% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,532,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,161,000 after acquiring an additional 473,437 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Gartner by 212.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 473,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,182,000 after purchasing an additional 322,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 5.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,319,000 after purchasing an additional 308,441 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

