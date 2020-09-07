GCN Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $49,490.04 and approximately $6.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $18.94, $10.39 and $51.55. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00471758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011835 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004590 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000404 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $18.94, $13.77, $24.68, $7.50, $20.33, $10.39, $32.15, $33.94, $51.55, $5.60 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

