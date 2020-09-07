Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) PT Raised to GBX 31 at Berenberg Bank

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 31 ($0.41) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gem Diamonds presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 33.50 ($0.44).

LON GEMD opened at GBX 34.90 ($0.46) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58. Gem Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 22.80 ($0.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 33.84.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

