Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,380 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Generac worth $14,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $1,116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Generac by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,494 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Generac by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Generac by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,031 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,918. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $75.10 and a one year high of $194.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.66 and its 200-day moving average is $121.12.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.86 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,181,470.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,028.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,773,970. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

