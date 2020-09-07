General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura cut their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,821,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,856,938. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in General Motors by 758.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 714.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

