Giant Trading 11% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Giant has a market cap of $121,983.98 and $7,011.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Giant has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Giant coin can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.63, $11.91, $33.89 and $70.83.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Giant

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,281,387 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.98, $33.89, $5.63, $13.92, $50.68, $24.71, $11.91, $20.33, $70.83, $7.59, $31.10 and $10.42. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

