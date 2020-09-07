Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives $76.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,178,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,718,000 after buying an additional 417,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.01. 8,762,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,032,221. The company has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

