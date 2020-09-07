Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HLAG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a €42.50 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.29 ($56.81) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €40.35 ($47.47).

ETR HLAG opened at €47.30 ($55.65) on Thursday. Hapag-Lloyd has a 1 year low of €44.55 ($52.41) and a 1 year high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion and a PE ratio of 16.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €76.64.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

