Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

GT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Nomura downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.94.

Shares of GT stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.09.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37,500.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,326.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 193.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 53.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

