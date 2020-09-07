Gores Holdings IV’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 7th (OTCMKTS:DFPHU)

Gores Holdings IV’s (OTCMKTS:DFPHU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 7th. Gores Holdings IV had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS DFPHU opened at $10.55 on Monday. Gores Holdings IV has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.93.

Gores Holdings IV Company Profile

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

