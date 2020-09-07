Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) is Mairs & Power Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,621,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109,399 shares during the quarter. Graco makes up approximately 2.9% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 2.77% of Graco worth $221,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 760.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Graco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after buying an additional 52,224 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 24.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 31.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 23,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Graco by 146.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 47,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,589,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $355,838.70. In the last three months, insiders have sold 470,229 shares of company stock worth $25,979,760. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Graco stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,457. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $60.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

