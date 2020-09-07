Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Guaranty Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

GNTY opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

