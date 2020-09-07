Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Guaranty Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.
GNTY opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.
Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
