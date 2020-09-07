Guardian Point Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Guardian Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 511,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.7% of Guardian Point Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,643 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,405,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,576,419. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.48. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $135.65 billion, a PE ratio of -599.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

