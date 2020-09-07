Guardian Point Capital LP Has $25.42 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Guardian Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for 9.2% of Guardian Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Guardian Point Capital LP owned approximately 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $25,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 70.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 287,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 128.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $9,386,657.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 472 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,500 shares of company stock worth $14,596,082. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $61.24. 1,579,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,320. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.51. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSNC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.27.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

