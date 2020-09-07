Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of GWRE opened at $115.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.33, a PEG ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average of $102.08.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $243.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total value of $41,618.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $118,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 7,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total value of $784,462.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,312.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,392 shares of company stock worth $6,904,011 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

