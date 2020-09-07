Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Raised to $140.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.33.

GWRE opened at $115.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.33, a PEG ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $243.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 3,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.86, for a total transaction of $324,961.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,240.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $1,493,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,392 shares of company stock worth $6,904,011. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 102,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 45,876 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after acquiring an additional 29,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

