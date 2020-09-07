Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target Cut to GBX 195 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil production company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 142.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GKP. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

GKP stock traded down GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 80.50 ($1.05). 153,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,289. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a one year low of GBX 47.05 ($0.61) and a one year high of GBX 246 ($3.21). The company has a market cap of $168.51 million and a PE ratio of 4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.51, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 92.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 93.82.

In other Gulf Keystone Petroleum news, insider Garrett Soden purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £64,400 ($84,150.01).

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.