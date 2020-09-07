Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) PT Lowered to GBX 195 at Berenberg Bank

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil production company’s stock.

GKP has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock traded down GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 80.50 ($1.05). 153,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 93.82. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12 month low of GBX 47.05 ($0.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 246 ($3.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.51, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

In other Gulf Keystone Petroleum news, insider Garrett Soden acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £64,400 ($84,150.01).

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

