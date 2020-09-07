GWA Group Ltd Announces Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:GWA)

GWA Group Ltd (ASX:GWA) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$3.06.

Get GWA Group alerts:

About GWA Group

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, markets, and distributes building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, and international markets. It offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, tapware, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, and bathroom accessories under the Caroma, Dorf, Clark, Fowler, Stylus, Emco, Schell, Virtu, and Sanitron brands.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GWA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.