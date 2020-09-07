GWA Group Ltd Announces Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:GWA)

GWA Group Ltd (ASX:GWA) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$3.06.
About GWA Group
