GWA Group Ltd (ASX:GWA) Insider Timothy Salt Buys 208,096 Shares

GWA Group Ltd (ASX:GWA) insider Timothy Salt purchased 208,096 shares of GWA Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.50 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of A$520,240.00 ($371,600.00).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$3.06.

Get GWA Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th.

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, markets, and distributes building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, and international markets. It offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, tapware, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, and bathroom accessories under the Caroma, Dorf, Clark, Fowler, Stylus, Emco, Schell, Virtu, and Sanitron brands.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for GWA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.